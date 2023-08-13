 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One more day of dangerous heat before relief arrives

  • Updated
  • 0
Monday Hour-By-Hour

Monday will see more excessive heat and a return of storms chances by the mid-afternoon

One more day of hazardous heat before some relief arrives

A few scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the first half of Sunday evening, however, as we enter the overnight period most of the storms should begin to taper off. We will be continuing to experience temperatures in the upper 70s throughout the overnight period. Skies will remain partly cloudy with some clearing observed in some locations.

We will be starting out our work week with another hot day with temperatures expected to reach into the upper 90s and heat index values up to 115° yet again. We may see a brief isolated shower in the afternoon, but again the majority of us stay dry for Monday.

After Monday passes, we will see a cold front move across the area cooling temperatures off pretty drastically. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80s and low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s. On top of the cool down, rain chances will be little to none. These will be great days to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you