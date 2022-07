Okolona, Miss. (WTVA)- One man is in sheriff's custody following a standoff situation.

According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers this standoff had been going on for more than 2 hours when they started to negotiate with the suspect.

Law enforcement were able to bring the person into custody this afternoon, July 17 after an almost four-hour standoff along County Road 136 in Okolona.

Sheriff Meyers said they will release the suspect's name and formal charges Monday morning.