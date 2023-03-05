One dead in overnight shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green confirmed one person died at the North Mississippi Medical Center around 2:30 a.m.
The shooting happened in the Crosstown area of North Gloster Street and Main Street.
Tupelo police announced on Facebook that they responded to Cheers on North Gloster Street for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital where he died.
Green identified the victim as Montavious Clifton of Tupelo.
Investigators are reviewing available evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Police said there are conflicting statements about a possible suspect.
Once more information is available, a suspect description and/or name will be released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers of NE Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS or the Tupelo Police Department at tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or call 662-841-6491.
