Once again near 100 degrees on our Wednesday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Once again near 100 degrees on our Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on our Wednesday

We do have heat advisories in effect for our area over the next several days. More hot and humid weather has been the rule on this Tuesday. We have once again seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have once again seen some of the scattered thunderstorms get a little on the heavy and hefty side at times. We have once again seen strong and gusty winds, along with some brief very heavy rainfall as the main culprits with these heavy and hefty thunderstorms. We have seen temperatures reach into the middle 90s to lower 100s across our area. We have seen the heat index top off in the 104-to-114-degree category, some towns even a little bit hotter.

This will continue to be the weather story for the next several days. As we will continue the same old, same old weather pattern across our area at least through this next upcoming weekend. All of this basically due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area. One thing to note, we will see our chances for some rain and thunderstorms start to dwindle a bit by mid to the late week. This may give us a little better chance to get a little bit hotter across our area during this time period. We will see most of the high temperatures reach to the upper 90s to around 104 degrees. While, most of the heat index values will increase into the 107-to-117-degree area.

So please be careful as you venture out and about. Drink plenty and safe amounts of water during all of this crazy hot weather.

We could see a little bit of relief during the late weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to a cold front moving through our area on later portions of our Sunday and into our Monday. We will not see a big temperature drop during this time period. However, anything in the right direction is considered good.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you