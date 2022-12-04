 Skip to main content
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games

Ole Miss, Mississippi State helmets

(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason.

The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m.

Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4) will face Illinois (8-4) in Tampa in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m.

Other bowl games involving teams of interest:

Dec. 17 - Southern Miss vs. Rice in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile

Dec. 17 - Florida vs. Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 23 - Missouri vs. Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa

Dec. 28 - Arkansas vs. Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis

Dec. 30 - Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville

Dec. 30 - Clemson vs. Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami

Dec. 31 - Kentucky vs. Iowa in the Music City Bowl in Nashville

Dec. 31 - Kansas State vs. Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

Dec. 31 - Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta

Jan. 2 - LSU vs. Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando

A Georgia win would put the Bulldogs against either Michigan or TCU in the game for college football's national championship.

