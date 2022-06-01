Ole Miss, Southern Miss could meet in super regional play

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss and Southern Miss could meet in postseason play if they both win their respective regionals.
Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional in Florida; Miami is the host. The Rebels first play No. 2 seed Arizona on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. CT. Canisius is the No. 4 seed.
Southern Miss is the No. 11 overall seed and will host LSU, Kennesaw State and Army.
If Ole Miss and Southern Miss win their respective regionals, then Southern Miss would host the Rebels in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
