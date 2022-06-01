 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ole Miss, Southern Miss could meet in super regional play

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU needs one win to claim national title

NCAA Baseball College World Series championship Trophy, Photo Date: 6/25/2017 | Credit: NCAA Baseball / Twitter | Image Source

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss and Southern Miss could meet in postseason play if they both win their respective regionals.

Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional in Florida; Miami is the host. The Rebels first play No. 2 seed Arizona on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. CT. Canisius is the No. 4 seed.

Southern Miss is the No. 11 overall seed and will host LSU, Kennesaw State and Army.

If Ole Miss and Southern Miss win their respective regionals, then Southern Miss would host the Rebels in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

Open the PDF below to view the tournament bracket.

Download PDF 2022 NCAA DI baseball field of 64 bracket

Open this link to view Ole Miss' schedule.

Open this link to view USM's schedule.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you