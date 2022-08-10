O'Brian begins first school year as Monroe County superintendent

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a new school year and a new job for Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O'Brian.

The former Smithville principal officially assumed the top job in July following the departure of Brian Jernigan.

The longtime educator has two priorities. One priority is making sure teachers are valued and supported.

Another priority is to elevate the school district from a “B” level to an “A” level. School districts are awarded letter grades each year based on performance.

Another key goal is to continue building support throughout the communities.

The Monroe County School District is comprised of three schools in Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville.

O'Brian said the transition from principal to superintendent has been smooth so far.

He feels the school year is off to a good start and wants to keep momentum. Students began classes on Aug. 5.