 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not too shabby of a Monday in store for our area

  • 0
A pretty good looking Monday is in store for our area.

High pressure will still dominate our weather forecast for the next few days. This will keep our area on the dry side and we will see well above the normal high temperatures for this time of the year.

We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast On Wednesday and into our Wednesday evening. We will see a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty/severe side at times. There is a possibility of a widespread strong and gusty winds, along with some tornadic activity with this system. We will need to be weather aware with the passage of this frontal system on Wednesday and into our Wednesday evening. Stay tuned as we will be fine tuning this weather forecast over the next few days.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you