Nice weather today with storms moving in late in the day Friday

Thursday will be a nice day to get outside. We do have a few clouds earlier in the day but the sun comes out across the area for the afternoon. Temperatures warm to the low 80s by the afternoon. Overall a nice day to get outside.

On Friday we start off with more clouds and a few showers, but we will see the potential for some rain and thunderstorms with a better chance in here later in the day and some of this activity may linger into our Saturday. There will be better chances for some of the activity to be on the strong to severe side at times. All forms of severe weather are possible.

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 3 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

Be sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Download - WTVA Weather app

Sign Up - for WTVA Weathercall

The rain will taper off on Saturday early in the morning and we will start to see more sunshine. Saturday will also be very breezy as well. Sunday is starting off dry but by the afternoon we could see some more rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Sunday and Sunday evening. Temperatures through the weekend still stay warm in the middle 70s for the afternoon.