Nice weather for us this morning as Idalia makes landfall in Florida

This morning we started nice with temperatures in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. We will see mostly sunny skies today with temperatures getting to the upper 80s and low 90s. Northerly winds will be breezy today and combine that with the drier weather our fire weather risk increases for Wednesday.
Thursday starts out nice as well with temperatures dipping into the low 60s. So get out early and enjoy the sunrise. Mostly sunny skies again with temperatures in the upper 80s. Into the weekend we could see a stray shower or thunderstorm, but mostly will be dry. Temperatures are starting to warm back into the low to mid 90s. Overall the forecast is calm and dry.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend area of Florida as a strong Cat 3. Idalia was upgraded to a Cat 4 for a few hours before making landfall. This brings life-threatening storm serge, winds, and rain to folks in Florida today and Southern Georgia before moving into the Carolinas Thursday.