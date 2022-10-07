Nice weather for Friday and cooler conditions into the weekend

We saw a cold front move in Thursday evening and we will have another one move in today. Some clouds, however no rainfall will be expected.
We will see most of our high temperatures for this weekend stay in the pleasant 70s and most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the chilly 40s, even some of the normally colder spots in our area dropping off down into the 30s for overnight lows. However, we are not expecting to see any level of frost or freeze with this round of cooler temperatures.
We will see fire danger weather continue to be the rule in our area over the next several days, as we will stay on the dry side. Slightly breezier conditions stick around for a couple days after the fronts However, in our area, next Thursday we will see a cold front, maybe give our area a chance for some scattered showers at times. Better something, than nothing right??
