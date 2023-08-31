Nice weather and plenty of sunshine through the day

Today will be another nice day to get out and spend some time in the sunshine. Mostly clear skies today with temperatures in the upper 80s. We are not as breezy as we were yesterday though. We are dry and sunny all day long.
Clouds start to move in overnight into Friday morning. We will see a little bit of low pressure on Friday and Saturday, giving our area a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We continue to be in much better shape across our area this week, than where we were last week.
We will see most of the high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.