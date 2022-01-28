Nice sunny Friday afternoon but temperatures are cooler than average

Afternoon temperatures are in the mid to upper 40's and windy. Wind chills even this afternoon will be feeling like the upper 30's and low 40's.
We will see a short-lived cold spell across our area through our Saturday evening. By Saturday night and into our Sunday a warm front will move through our area. This will bring some warmer temperatures back into our area on Sunday and beyond.
A frontal system or two early to middle portions of next week, will bring the chances for some rainfall back into our weather forecast during that time period. We may even see an isolated thunderstorm in the mix of things at times as we go into later portions of the upcoming work week.
