Nice start to the work week with lots of sunshine

This week has started of mild with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures approach the 80° point for the afternoon. Average highs around this time of year are low 60s, we will be about 20 degrees above that. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for most of us through the day. Overall, a warmer and dry day to start off our work week.
Tuesday starts warmer, in the upper 50s, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. We do have slight rain chances for Tuesday, mainly late in the day and overnight.
Low pressure will bring us some more rain Wednesday and Thursday, some thunderstorms possible but right now we don't have any severe weather potential. Temperatures drop by Wednesday with highs expected to only be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday another cold front moves through bringing rain through much of that day with a few showers lingering into Saturday morning. Saturday will start to clear out and we will see cooler temperatures for the weekend.