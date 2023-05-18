Nice start to the day with some rain on the way

Thursday started off mostly dry and slightly cooler. Temperatures were in the mid 60s. We will see some sunshine for Thursday but once again some showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures warm to the middle 80s.
Friday we will keep the mild conditions around as well and be mostly dry during the day. We could see some more storms late in the day Friday, overnight and into Saturday. This brings for some the potential for strong to severe weather again. The main threats we are monitoring are the potential for gusty winds, and hail. The tornado potential remains mostly out to our northwest. If you have any plans for Saturday we will still see some rain for a few folks into the afternoon.
Sunday is the best day of the weekend to get outside. Temperatures stay mild in the low 80s for most afternoons for the next several days. Most of next week looks dry with a few showers possible for the first half. Temperatures will start to climb back into the mid 80s next week as well.