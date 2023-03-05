'Zaza' drug now banned statewide

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The drug Tianeptine, commonly known as 'Zaza,' is now banned in the state of Mississippi.
'Zaza' is an over-the-counter drug that can mimic similar effects of opioids, if taken in high doses. It is also referred to as "gas station heroin." It is not FDA approved, but can easily be purchased in stores.
State lawmakers passed House Bill 4 by a wide margin, banning the drug's sale and use statewide.
'Zaza' has been linked to a number of recent overdoses in Lowndes County, prompting the Columbus City Council to ban the local sale of the drug at its last meeting.
The Lowndes County board of supervisors had originally scheduled a public hearing for Monday, April 3rd, to consider a county-wide ban. However, with this recent decision by the Mississippi Legislature, that meeting may no longer be necessary.
House Bill 4 takes effect on July 1st.