Zaza banned now what: Woman explains the dangers of "gas station heroin" after painful withdrawal symptoms

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- There's a dangerous drug that is highly addictive and hides in plain sight at your neighborhood gas stations.
She then turned to other over the counter medicine to help control the pain.
Mary went to her local vape shop looking for CBD but left with Pegasus.
"When I got home, I tried it, Mary said, "I went, "oh, this is great. I feel amazing."
After that, she was hooked immediately.
"I didn't realize I was going to do anything that was going to lead to addiction because you can buy it at the gas station, you can buy it at the vape shop. It didn't occur to me that it would be bad, it's labeled as a dietary supplement," Mary said.
Mary ended up taking 3 bottles of Zaza a day, spending more than $500 a week.
"I was lying to my husband, I overdrew our checking out so I could get the tianeptine, Mary explains," That's when I knew I needed to get it under control. "
However, kicking the habit was far from easy.
"I took my last dose at 7 o'clock on Mother's day, by 2 o'clock in the morning I could hardly breathe, I was shaking, I had already taken like 6 hot showers to make my body calm down," Mary said.
Tianeptine is marketed as an antidepressant, but it's not approved in the United States, where people are self-dosing.
Mississippi and Kentucky are the latest states to ban tianeptine..
The ban goes into effect July 1.
While Mary says this is a step in the right direction, she now worries that once it's no longer available, people addicted to tianeptine will face the same horrible withdrawal she did, or worse, turn to harder drugs and overdose.
"My dad lost his battle. I don't want to see anybody else do that. he left a big hole in our family, Mary said, "That's what happens when you overdose, when you're a drug addict. you're causing heartache for your family."
After years of battling addiction, Mary was proud to say that her commitment to sobriety is one year and counting.
"I love my kids. my kids are autistic and they need me completely present," Mary said, "my husband deserves that too. that's what I'm trying to do for them."
If, like Mary, you or a loved one developed an addiction, North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants can help. Call 662-377-5199.
No referral is required.
The State House passed House Bill 4 that would make tianeptine a Schedule III drug, putting it into the same category as ketamine and anabolic steroids.
The bill will go into effect July 1st, giving gas stations and vape shops until then to get rid of their inventory.