Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus.
Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
Smith Lawn Management owner Bo Smith says his property was damaged Monday morning by the same juveniles.
Video surveillance shows them in a nearby neighborhood driving a stolen car trying to open up vehicles before driving off. Security footage in a parked school bus shows them trying to steal it.
Pontotoc County sheriff Leo Mask says these young pranksters could be in serious trouble
"We're looking at malicious mischief," says Sheriff Mask. "And stealing vehicles also or trying to steal."
Sheriff Mask says around eighteen mailboxes were damaged in the Monday morning vandalism.
Investigations are still ongoing, but the sheriff's office says they do have leads.