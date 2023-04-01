 Skip to main content
WTVA wins Television Station of the Year at MAB Awards

  • Updated
  • 0
(L-R): Johanna Ericson, producer; Madi Tate, producer; Ethan Foster, reporter; Pat Peterson, news director; Daniella Oropeza, anchor; Luke Stanford, general sales manager; Alyssa Martin, anchor. Not Pictured: Jim Bruce, Zac Carlisle, Robert Davidson.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA 9 News won the small market 2023 Television Station of the Year award for the state of Mississippi. 

The announcement was made at this year's Mississippi Association-Broadcasters Awards banquet in Jackson on Saturday night. 

In addition to the 2023 Television Station of the Year award, WTVA also won: 

- 2nd Place - Station Promotion - Danger in the Sky by Jim Bruce

- 2nd Place - Newscast - Madi Tate

- 1st Place - Breaking Weather - WTVA Severe Weather Authority 

- 2nd Place - Multimedia - Zac Carlisle 

- 2nd Place - Documentary of Series of Stories - Homeless for the Holidays - Daniella Oropeza

- 2nd Place - Reporter - Ethan Foster 

- 2nd Place - News Anchor - Alyssa Martin 

- Television Lifetime Achievement Award - Robert Davidson - WCBI and WTVA 

