WTVA wins Television Station of the Year at MAB Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA 9 News won the small market 2023 Television Station of the Year award for the state of Mississippi.
The announcement was made at this year's Mississippi Association-Broadcasters Awards banquet in Jackson on Saturday night.
In addition to the 2023 Television Station of the Year award, WTVA also won:
- 2nd Place - Station Promotion - Danger in the Sky by Jim Bruce
- 2nd Place - Newscast - Madi Tate
- 1st Place - Breaking Weather - WTVA Severe Weather Authority
- 2nd Place - Multimedia - Zac Carlisle
- 2nd Place - Documentary of Series of Stories - Homeless for the Holidays - Daniella Oropeza
- 2nd Place - Reporter - Ethan Foster
- 2nd Place - News Anchor - Alyssa Martin
- Television Lifetime Achievement Award - Robert Davidson - WCBI and WTVA