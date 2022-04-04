WTVA wins five MAB awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took home several Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB) awards on Saturday.
- Small Market Weather Anchor – 1st place, Matt Laubhan
- Small Market Station Promos – 1st place, Friday Night Fever (open these links to watch the winning promos: promo 1 - Mean Joe Green parody; promo 2 - This is Friday Night Fever)
- Small Market High School Football Program – 2nd place, Friday Night Fever
- Small Market Breaking Weather – 2nd place, coverage of Tupelo tornado
- Small Market Continuing Coverage – 3rd place, Mississippi and Abortion before the U.S. Supreme Court
Also, WTVA evening producer Ethan Foster took home several radio awards from his senior year at Mississippi State University.
- Radio Reporter – 1st place
- Radio News Story – 1st place
- Radio Newscast – 2nd place
- Radio Newscast – 3rd place
- 2022 Radio Student Broadcaster of the Year