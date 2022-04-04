 Skip to main content
WTVA wins five MAB awards

  • Updated
Matt St. Jean

Sports anchor Matt St. Jean and WTVA received the first place award for Small Market Station Promo (Friday Night Fever). Photo Date: April 2, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took home several Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB) awards on Saturday.

  • Small Market Weather Anchor – 1st place, Matt Laubhan
  • Small Market Station Promos – 1st place, Friday Night Fever (open these links to watch the winning promos: promo 1 - Mean Joe Green parody; promo 2 - This is Friday Night Fever)
  • Small Market High School Football Program – 2nd place, Friday Night Fever
  • Small Market Breaking Weather – 2nd place, coverage of Tupelo tornado
  • Small Market Continuing Coverage – 3rd place, Mississippi and Abortion before the U.S. Supreme Court

Also, WTVA evening producer Ethan Foster took home several radio awards from his senior year at Mississippi State University.

Ethan Foster

WTVA producer Ethan Foster took home several radio awards from his senior year at Mississippi State University. Photo Date: April 2, 2022.
  • Radio Reporter – 1st place
  • Radio News Story – 1st place
  • Radio Newscast – 2nd place
  • Radio Newscast – 3rd place
  • 2022 Radio Student Broadcaster of the Year

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

