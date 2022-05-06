 Skip to main content
WTVA to air correct episode of "Jeopardy"

Jeopardy! logo

Credit: Jeopardy! / YouTube
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA mistakenly aired the wrong episode of "Jeopardy" on Friday, May 6.
 
The correct episode is scheduled to air Saturday at 2 a.m. on ABC WTVA.
 

