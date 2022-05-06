WTVA to air correct episode of "Jeopardy" By: Zac Carlisle Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Author email May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Credit: Jeopardy! / YouTube Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA mistakenly aired the wrong episode of "Jeopardy" on Friday, May 6. The correct episode is scheduled to air Saturday at 2 a.m. on ABC WTVA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeopardy Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women. Author email Follow Zac Carlisle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTVA 9 News Alabama Alabama ranks 4th in country for new virus cases Updated Dec 1, 2021 Archive Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local OCH gets 10 new workers from MEMA to assist with COVID Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local EMCC begins classes with a mask mandate Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Amory Middle School 6th graders will go virtual for two weeks Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Ole Miss breaks ground on large project Updated Dec 1, 2021 Recommended for you