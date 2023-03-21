WTVA Senior Health Fair Expo

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Several businesses from across North Mississippi set up booths earlier this morning at the Tupelo Furniture Market.
The WTVA Senior Health Fair opened its doors for seniors in the community to get some services and information.
The event brought a huge group of local businesses together to offer great information to the senior community.
Healthcare providers, insurance specialists, assisted living facilities, and more assisted the seniors.
Free flu shots were given out to adults ages 65 and older. They did free medical screenings such as vision, bone density scans, blood pressure checks, and more. Then free Covid vaccines were given as well.
People in the community that attended really enjoyed this event.
"It's so much information that we need to know uh as we get older you know because some of us old school and we don't know all this stuff. So, we just need to get out and learn bout what we can do, says Ellaweese Washington
Jackson Taylor who is a Senior Agent at Bobby Brock Insurance says that he is happy to be apart of the community.
"Thank you to the community that comes um helps us grow and be a better service for this community everyday."