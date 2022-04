STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - FOX Weather named WTVA meteorologist Haley “Stormy” Meier the first recipient of its scholarship in partnership with Mississippi State University.

Meier, a native of Texas, is a junior at MSU and works part-time as a WTVA weekend meteorologist.

The scholarship will be applied to her 2022-23 school year.

Open this link to read FOX Weather's announcement.