WTVA Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo Friday and Saturday in Tupelo

This week is our 2022 WTVA Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo!
Located at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building 5 — the event is open to the public on:
- Friday, April 22 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
We've partnered with the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Northeast Mississippi, and have over 45 businesses and vendors participating this year.
If you've been considering a home project or outdoor remodel and want to get ready to enjoy this spring and summer, come out this weekend and talk to the right people.
Our vendors cover categories like home building, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, tractors and lawnmowers, home improvement companies, window and siding replacement, nursery and landscaping, roofing, fireplace installation, furniture, home goods, concrete refinishing, pest management, HVAC unit repair, solar energy and much more.
Only $3 entry fee at the door, good for all weekend.
Open this link to learn more about the participating vendors and more.