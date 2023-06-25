WTVA general manager Danny Walker passes away

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — WTVA general manager Danny Walker died Sunday at home with family by his side after a lengthy illness. He was 59.
Walker was named general manager in 2020 after more than four years as the station's director of sales.
One of the station's most recent accomplishments under his leadership was WTVA being recognized by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters as the Station of the Year.
Walker graduated from Mississippi State University in 1988 and worked for many years in Jackson selling television advertising.
He spent eleven years at WAPT as that television station's local sales manager before coming to WTVA.
Walker also sold advertising for WJTV and for cable television. In addition, he worked seven years running his own advertising agency in Mississippi's capital city.
The broadcasting executive is survived by his wife, Pam, and their two children, Hayes and Lauren.
Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.