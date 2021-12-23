Wreath-laying ceremony held Thursday morning in memory of Tupelo Police Sgt. Gale Stauffer

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday marked eight years since Tupelo Police Sgt. Gale Stauffer was shot and killed responding to a bank robbery in 2013.
The community gathered Thursday morning on the anniversary of his death for a wreath-laying ceremony.
Dozens filled the back of the Tupelo Police Department as community leaders remembered Stauffer as a brave soul.
He worked for the Tupelo Police Department for eight years and the Lee County Sheriff's Department for one. He was promoted to sergeant posthumously for his service.
Stauffer also served in Iraq as a member of the Louisiana Army National Guard.
He left behind a wife and two children.
Interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton said Stauffer's sacrifice is a reminder of the price law enforcement officers pay to keep their communities safe.
"It makes us think and it makes us sad,” Clayton said. “But just like Gale would want, we still do it and we know the risks."
His fellow officer, Joseph Maher, was also shot by the bank robber. At the time, neither officer knew who the bank robber was. Maher survived the shooting.