Workers at Monroe County Sheriff's Department are mourning the loss of someone they considered a mentor and friend

Picture from Sheriff Crook

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook spoke about the passing of his mentor and chief deputy Curtis Knight.

Knight died on Monday following several weeks of battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The sheriff said Knight left a big impression on him personally and his career as a lawman.

"He's always been there,” the sheriff said of Knight. “He was a great example for me to follow; and I've always been a fan of good law enforcement, not just law enforcement but good law."

Crook said Knight taught him many things; one of the greatest things he ever taught him was to always go after the truth.

"He stood for everything that was good, right and true. So those things stick with me."

Knight’s funeral is scheduled to be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Amory.

Open this link to read the obituary.

