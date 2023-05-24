Work underway to straighten section of Highway 45 in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Construction is underway to improve Highway 45 in Tupelo.
The work is taking place near the McCullough Boulevard exit, which is prone to accidents and can be confusing to motorists.
The work is part of the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s $112 million plan to realign the highway.
The solution is to remove the curves and straighten the roadway.
The project is estimated to take two years to complete.
So expect traffic to run slowly, but the payoff will hopefully be worth the time and life-saving.