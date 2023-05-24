 Skip to main content
Work underway to straighten section of Highway 45 in Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Construction is underway to improve Highway 45 in Tupelo.

The work is taking place near the McCullough Boulevard exit, which is prone to accidents and can be confusing to motorists.

Construction work on Highway 45 in Tupelo, MS on May 24, 2023

Construction work is taking place on Highway 45 in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 24, 2023.

The work is part of the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s $112 million plan to realign the highway.

Construction work on Highway 45 in Tupelo, MS on May 24, 2023

Construction work is taking place on Highway 45 in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 24, 2023.

The solution is to remove the curves and straighten the roadway.

Construction work on Highway 45 in Tupelo, MS on May 24, 2023

The work is taking place near the McCullough Boulevard exit. Photo Date: May 24, 2023.

The project is estimated to take two years to complete.

Construction work on Highway 45 in Tupelo, MS on May 24, 2023

Construction work is taking place on Highway 45 in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 24, 2023.

So expect traffic to run slowly, but the payoff will hopefully be worth the time and life-saving.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

