Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County.
The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo.
The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure.
Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer fire departments worked together to help contain the blaze.
Dry conditions have led to several counties in Mississippi to issue burn bans.
As of 3:31 p.m. on Tuesday, Lee County is not under a burn ban.
Open this link to view the MFC's list of burn bans (counties only).