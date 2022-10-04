 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Woods fire on County Road 1253 in Lee County on Oct. 4, 2022

Woods fire on County Road 1253 in Lee County, Mississippi, on Oct. 4, 2022.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County.

The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo.

Woods fire on County Road 1253 in Lee County on Oct. 4, 2022

Woods fire on County Road 1253 in Lee County, Mississippi, on Oct. 4, 2022.

The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure.

Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer fire departments worked together to help contain the blaze.

Dry conditions have led to several counties in Mississippi to issue burn bans.

As of 3:31 p.m. on Tuesday, Lee County is not under a burn ban.

Open this link to view the MFC's list of burn bans (counties only).

Tags

Recommended for you