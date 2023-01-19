Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus.
Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact.
Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by a felon.
Her daughter, 25-year-old Alexis Harris, was also charged with armed robbery.
The crime happened on Jan. 12 at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 on 7th Avenue North.
One person was struck in the head with a gun. Police said the robbers stole cash and other valuables.