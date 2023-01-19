 Skip to main content
Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus

  • Updated
Columbus VFW Post 4272 on 7th Avenue North

VFW Post 4272 on 7th Avenue North in Columbus, Mississippi.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus.

Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact.

Shanta Henley

Shanta Henley, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Andrea Wilson

Andrea Wilson, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

Her daughter, 25-year-old Alexis Harris, was also charged with armed robbery.

Alexis Harris

Alexis Harris, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

The crime happened on Jan. 12 at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 on 7th Avenue North.

One person was struck in the head with a gun. Police said the robbers stole cash and other valuables.

