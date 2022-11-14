Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property.
Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay.
The sheriff said the victim let her stay overnight in his home. He awoke during the night and found items missing, including guns and a laptop.
Tolar said the incident happened in August, but she was arrested last week.