Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded.
The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road.
The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch.
"I acted as quick as I could because the flames were on that side and I had to get her out as quick as I could,” firefighter Robert Jacobs said.
He busted windows to see if anyone was inside and found the woman on the floorboard.
Jacobs used pliers to help pull the woman out of the car.
If the woman, whom he did not name, would have remained in the car 30 seconds longer, she would have died, he believes.
The firefighter said it was a team effort.
An ambulance transported the woman to the hospital in Columbus.