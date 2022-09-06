Woman killed in wreck with state trooper

BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the woman's vehicle pulled out in front of the trooper.
The woman's name has not been released to the public.
The trooper was not hurt. Both vehicles were totaled.
McGee said he’ll release more information soon.