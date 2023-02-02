 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

Woman is accused of helping Oregon kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster

  • 0

An Oregon woman faces charges after allegedly helping a kidnapping suspect destroy and hide evidence last week while he was evading police, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.

Benjamin Foster, 36, was accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Oregon January 24. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot earlier this week after a standoff with law enforcement while on the run, authorities said Wednesday.

Tina Marie Jones, 69, was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence on January 26, according to the affidavit.

It's unclear whether Jones has an attorney.

"Jones followed Foster via vehicle to a remote location in Wolf Creek, Oregon, where Foster intentionally drove his vehicle off of an embankment. Jones then immediately provided Foster with a ride via vehicle back" to an address where she "had allowed Foster to stay while he was actively evading arrest," the affidavit said.

She "took substantial steps to aid Foster with evading Law Enforcement apprehension and took substantial steps to suppress or destroy physical evidence that would have aided Law Enforcement in the apprehension of Foster," according to the affidavit.

The manhunt for Foster began January 24 after police found a Grants Pass, Oregon, woman bound and severely beaten. Prosecutors accused Foster of torturing the woman with the intention of killing her, according to charging documents, and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

Officials this week alleged Foster also killed two men while he was on the run. The two men's bodies, which were found by sheriff's deputies doing a welfare check Tuesday, were victims of blunt force trauma, Oregon State Police Capt. Kyle Kenney said. It's not clear what led to those killings.

Later on Tuesday, police learned Foster had returned to the same Grants Pass home where the January 24 torture of the woman had occurred. After a standoff, Foster shot himself and died that night in a hospital, according to police.

The woman who had been tortured was in critical condition Wednesday. She knew Foster before the attack and had been suffering the alleged abuses for a "protracted amount of time" before she was discovered, Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said.

Foster had been accused of attacking and abusing at least two other women who had relationships with him, according to Clark County, Nevada, court records from cases in Las Vegas.

It's not clear what, if any, relationship Jones had with Foster.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

