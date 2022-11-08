Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston.
According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue.
A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police confirmed the woman later died.
Police have yet to publicly identify the individuals involved.
Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said his department is not providing any more details about what happened.
According to the news release, this was an isolated incident.
