Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman.
The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby.
The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car.
The driver of the car lost control and the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, Merchant said.
Yearby was pronounced dead at the scene. An ambulance transported the driver to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.