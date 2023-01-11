 Skip to main content
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman.

The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby.

The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car.

The driver of the car lost control and the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, Merchant said.

Yearby was pronounced dead at the scene. An ambulance transported the driver to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

