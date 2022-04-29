Woman hospitalized in Jackson after Alabama-dog attack

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - A woman is now in a Mississippi hospital after dogs attacked her in Franklin County, Alabama.
The attack happened Thursday, April 28, 2022, south of Red Bay.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver says the woman was walking along a highway when six dogs ran out of a nearby yard and jumped on her.
She was then rushed to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and later taken to the University Medical Center in Jackson.
She is expected to be okay.
The sheriff said she got into an argument with her husband around 5:20 p.m. that day and left her home.
It was then that she started walking along Highway 11 South before six of her neighbor's dogs attacked her.
A neighbor then heard her screams, called 911, and then yelled at the dogs, which had already started going away.