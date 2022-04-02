Woman dead, man held by police after Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Saturday afternoon shooting left a woman dead and a man being held by police in connection with what happened.
Major Charles McDougald said officers showed up on Locust Lane around 2:30 p.m. after getting called about an unwanted person and a possible case of domestic violence.
They found the dead woman in the carport and took the man away from the home.
McDougald did not indicate if the man would be charged with the death. He did say no one else was at the home and no one else is being sought.
He added police are still looking into how the woman was shot.