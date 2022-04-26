Woman dead after workplace accident in Belmont

BELMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - An employee at a mattress plant in Belmont was seriously injured and later died from her injuries.
Alcorn County Coroner Jay Jones said Olivia Hernandez, 46, of Belmont, died early Tuesday morning at the hospital in Corinth.
She worked for Comfort Revolution, a subsidiary of Tempur Sealy.
The parent company issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
“We are deeply saddened that Tuesday morning, April 26th an employee of Comfort Revolution, a subsidiary of Tempur Sealy, was injured while working at a manufacturing location in Belmont, Mississippi, and later succumbed to her injuries.
The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority, and we have temporarily suspended manufacturing at the Belmont location while we conduct a thorough review of the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy at this difficult time.”
Editor's Note: Spelling of victim's name changed from "Olidia" to "Olivia."