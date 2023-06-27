Woman arrested, man wanted following fight in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus woman faces charges after she allegedly tried to run over a man on Saturday.
Lowndes County deputies arrested Corrye Jordan, 25, that evening at a house on Williams Place and charged her with aggravated domestic violence.
Witnesses claimed Selvin Richardson punched Jordan in the face and she tried to hit him with a baseball bat and run him and his family over with her vehicle, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.
A surveillance camera captured the fight on video, the sheriff added.
She was taken and later released from the hospital in Columbus, then booked into the Lowndes County jail.
Richardson left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff. He’s wanted for domestic violence.