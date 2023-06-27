 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Woman arrested, man wanted following fight in Lowndes County

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus woman faces charges after she allegedly tried to run over a man on Saturday.

Lowndes County deputies arrested Corrye Jordan, 25, that evening at a house on Williams Place and charged her with aggravated domestic violence.

Witnesses claimed Selvin Richardson punched Jordan in the face and she tried to hit him with a baseball bat and run him and his family over with her vehicle, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

A surveillance camera captured the fight on video, the sheriff added.

She was taken and later released from the hospital in Columbus, then booked into the Lowndes County jail.

Richardson left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff. He’s wanted for domestic violence.

Tags

Recommended for you