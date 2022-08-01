Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus.
Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus.
According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near Shannon Avenue and Lehmberg Road.
He was found with wounds that appeared to have been caused sometime before the wreck.
The police department is not releasing more details at this time.
However, Police Chief Fred Shelton said an argument between the pair may have led to the injuries.