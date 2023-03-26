 Skip to main content
Woman arrested for Lowndes County murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A 28-year-old woman is charged with murdering a man in Lowndes County.

Kadejah Brown is accused of shooting Jeremy Brown, 28. An autopsy will be performed, Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said.

The incident happened Saturday morning before 7:42 at the Greentree Apartments, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the two individuals got into an argument that turned physical — which was captured on social media video.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim,” Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said.

