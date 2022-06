TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend.

Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28 at an apartment complex in the Auburn community.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.