Woman and infant not injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police claim a man drove through Columbus early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 and shot at a car occupied by a woman and infant.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident began at approximately 8:30 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police claim Terence Barrow, 39, of Columbus, chased the victim through the city until officers stopped and arrested him in the parking lot of Miller’s OK Tire on Highway 45.
Police reported no injuries.
Investigators don’t believe the incident was random and are trying to learn the cause of the chase.
Police charged him with aggravated assault.