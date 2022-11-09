 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman and infant not injured in Columbus shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
tire, wreck, crash, road

MGN

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police claim a man drove through Columbus early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 and shot at a car occupied by a woman and infant.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident began at approximately 8:30 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police claim Terence Barrow, 39, of Columbus, chased the victim through the city until officers stopped and arrested him in the parking lot of Miller’s OK Tire on Highway 45.

Terence Lee Barrow

Terence Lee Barrow, Source: Lowndes County [MS] Sheriff's Department.

Police reported no injuries.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was random and are trying to learn the cause of the chase.

Police charged him with aggravated assault.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you