Woman accuses someone of animal cruelty after finding 14 malnourished dogs on property

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- A woman with an animal rescue nonprofit is bringing to light a horrible scene in Prentiss County where fourteen dogs were found malnourished in someone's backyard.
Lorrie Harris works with Cry for Help Rescue, and she said she learned about the case when new homeowners moved into the property and found the dogs in broken down kennels in the backyard that the former tenant left behind.
Some of the dogs weighed half as much as they should. They all tested positive for heartworms.
Prentiss County Sheriff's Office says they have had trouble with Harris in the past with reporting false claims of animal cruelty. But Sheriff Randy Toler says they are working on the case and trying to bring those responsible to justice.
"It's imperative we work hand in hand to do what's in the best interest of these animals," Toler said.
All fourteen dogs were rescued and taken to various animal shelters in the area.