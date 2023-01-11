Woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend while he slept

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend multiple times while he slept.
Captain Rick Jones says the stabbing attack happened at a home on Ash Street Monday night.
Police arrested Vanglorious Jones for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
The captain says Jones somehow gained entry into her ex-boyfriend's home, went into his bedroom and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.
Her ex-boyfriend woke up and called police while she ran from the home.
Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Jones is also charged with resisting arrest.
When police tried to stop Jones vehicle, she got out, ran into the woods and tried to hide behind a tree.