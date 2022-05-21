Wives of Warriors host 5K race downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several law enforcement agencies gathered Saturday morning for the Wives of Warriors 5K race in honor of law enforcement.
They will use the proceeds to purchase body armor that will be given away to law enforcement agencies across North Mississippi.
Tupelo's very own Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson and Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka decided to make a fun competition out of the run.
Chief Quaka issued the challenge last week. If he won the race, Sheriff Johnson would have to wear an Ole Miss Shirt for a full work day. If the sheriff's team won, the chief would have to wear a Mississippi State shirt for a full work day.
Sheriff Johnson said the opinion he gathered was that more people wanted to see Chief Quaka wear maroon.
Chief Quaka said his own wife graduated from Mississippi State. He said she ran for Sheriff Johnson's team and recruited several other people.
Sheriff Johnson's team won the challenge.
In the five years before COVID-19, Wives of Warriors provided new & custom fitted body armor to 157 officers at 42 different agencies in 15 counties.