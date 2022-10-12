Wives of Warriors donating 48 ballistic vests for local law enforcement

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Wives of Warriors is donating 48 ballistic vests for local law enforcement officers to use.
Thirty-one police departments across 16 counties and a college will benefit from the donation.
Officers were fitted for their vests on Wednesday.
“So my husband is an officer,” Wives of Warriors President Elizabeth Strickland said. “Not only do I want him to come home safe at night, but I want other officers as well to come home to their wives, their husbands, their moms, their dads, their siblings. Just to know and to find comfort in knowing they are going to come home safe wearing these vests.”
Vice President Amanda Merrill said many officers don’t have vests; however, knowing her husband is well protected is comforting to her.
Terry Dahlem, who has sold protective vests for more than 30 years, recalled when a woman purchased a vest for her grandson.
Her grandson was shot approximately four months later and credited the vest with saving his life.
Overall, Wives and Warriors has donated more than 200 vests over the last eight years.