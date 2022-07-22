 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo.

According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive.

One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.

Witnesses claimed a dice game led to an argument and a possible robbery attempt led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

