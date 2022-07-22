Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive.
One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
Witnesses claimed a dice game led to an argument and a possible robbery attempt led to the shooting.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.