With winter weather expected in northern counties, motorists should use caution

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe winter weather does not hit Mississippi often, but when it does, you should be prepared.
The risk of rain and freezing conditions is coming up this week and that increases the risk of icy roads.
There are several steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe when severe winter weather hits.
"Just give yourself a little extra time, drive slower and be a little bit more cautious," Beau Moore of the Lafayette County Emergency Management said.
The agency is preparing for the possibility of rain, freezing rain and snow: a combo that could put more than a dent in your car.
"We'll be keeping a really good eye on the roadways,” Moore added. “Lafayette County sheriff's deputies will be out on the roads keeping a constant, 24/7 view on the roads. We'll be monitoring with them on the conditions."
Ice is expected to cover parts of our viewing area. That could lead to near-impossible travel conditions and power outages.
Moore said one of the worst things you can do if you come across ice, is to press the brakes.
"If you come in contact with ice or slick area on the roads, don't hit your brakes. Just let off the gas and try to coast to a lower speed."
Moore said if you need to go out, one of the first things you need to do is check the tread on your tires. One simple way is by using a quarter. If the top of George Washington's head is sticking out it's time for new tires.
This is important because according to AAA if enough ice is on the ground even brand-new tires will have a hard time finding traction.
Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said another way to prepare for slick conditions is to stay off of the roads altogether.
"If you don't have to be out, don't get out,” McGee said. “But if you do, make sure you leave early for your destination. So there's no need to speed."
Moore also recommends motorists put together an emergency kit with items like flashlights, blankets and portable charging sources for cell phones.